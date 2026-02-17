HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $198.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 46.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,565,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17,483.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.