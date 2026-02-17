Guidance Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

