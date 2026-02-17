GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 39,776 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 827.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Trupanion worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Trading Down 13.0%

TRUP stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.89 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $222,256.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,345.22. This represents a 16.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $219,860.90. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,863. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRUP

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.