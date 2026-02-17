GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 3,807 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total value of $1,637,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,074.12. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,805.52. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,436. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $226.16 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $231.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.92.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

