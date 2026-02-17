GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 14,260 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises about 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

