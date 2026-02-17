Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.2950 and last traded at $11.2950. Approximately 14,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 53,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
Grupo Mexico Stock Down 4.9%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.
About Grupo Mexico
Grupo México is a diversified Mexican industrial conglomerate with principal operations in mining, transportation and infrastructure. The company’s core business is the extraction and processing of base and precious metals, while complementary divisions provide freight rail and logistics services across Mexico. Grupo México operates as a vertically integrated enterprise that combines mineral production with the transport and logistics capabilities needed to move bulk commodities to market.
In mining, Grupo México is best known as the parent of Southern Copper Corporation and as one of the world’s larger copper producers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Mexico
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.