Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.82 Million

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Goatseus Maximus has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goatseus Maximus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,899.76 or 0.99862473 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Token Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,984,716 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is goatchan.xyz.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,984,716.233654. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.02390816 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $4,888,348.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goatseus Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goatseus Maximus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.