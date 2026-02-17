Gnosis (GNO) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $339.22 million and $3.63 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $128.52 or 0.00189026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 2,999,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,639,300 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

