Glenview Trust Co Sells 204,802 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,802 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:WFC opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

