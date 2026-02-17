Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $889,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 137,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $89.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $953,691.36. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,127.20. The trade was a 22.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $87,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,571.40. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,804 shares of company stock worth $3,699,082 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:EW opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.00. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.