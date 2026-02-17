Glenview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,738,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,643,993,000 after purchasing an additional 210,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,810,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,771,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,278,000 after buying an additional 513,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,253,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Chubb from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.09.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,611,016. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $324.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.80. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $263.14 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

