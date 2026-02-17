Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 229.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,256 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 81.5% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.6%

ECL stock opened at $298.90 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $306.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.60 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,816. This represents a 3.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $324.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.06.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

