Glenview Trust Co Has $20.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $20,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $251.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average of $251.11.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

