Glenview Trust Co Has $15.22 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 650.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total transaction of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,322.12. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $868.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $860.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $889.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.86 by ($0.77). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $965.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $972.00 price target on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.