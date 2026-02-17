Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0 billion-$25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.2 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $146.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Stock Performance
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.25). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Genuine Parts News
Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company declared a dividend increase, extending its streak to 70 consecutive years — a shareholder-friendly signal that supports income investors. Genuine Parts Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management announced a planned tax-free separation into two publicly traded companies (Global Automotive and Global Industrial), expected by Q1 2027 — a strategic move that could improve operational focus and potentially unlock valuation multiple expansion over time. Genuine Parts Company Announces Plan to Separate Automotive and Industrial Businesses Into Two Industry-Leading Public Companies
- Neutral Sentiment: Company to host an investor conference call to discuss Q4 and full-year results and the separation; management said it will provide more details at investor days later in 2026 — useful for investors seeking clarity on execution and timing. Genuine Parts Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings and sales missed analyst expectations; multiple outlets report the shortfall and note the stock reaction as investors sell on the miss. Genuine Parts shares tumble over 7% as Q4 earnings miss expectations
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.50–$8.00 comes in below the Street consensus (~$8.41), signaling a profit outlook weaker than investors expected and explaining much of the near‑term downward pressure on the stock. Genuine Parts Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly sales were reported below analyst estimates, reinforcing concerns about near-term top-line momentum in parts distribution. Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q4 CY2025 Earnings, Stock Drops
Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $193,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,935,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after buying an additional 209,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 106.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after acquiring an additional 179,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Genuine Parts Company Profile
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.
Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genuine Parts
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.