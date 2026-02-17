Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0 billion-$25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.2 billion.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $146.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Shares of GPC opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $151.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.25). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $193,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,935,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after buying an additional 209,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 106.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after acquiring an additional 179,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

