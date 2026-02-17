General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,238,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.97% of General Dynamics worth $8,265,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $347.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $369.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.60.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In related news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.47.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

