Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Geberit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

Geberit Stock Up 0.9%

Geberit Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. Geberit has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Geberit AG is a Swiss-based manufacturer specializing in sanitary products and systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland, the company develops and supplies installation systems, bathroom ceramics, faucets and piping solutions. Its product range encompasses concealed cisterns, flush plates, wall-hung toilets, washbasins, shower trays and underfloor heating systems, complemented by digital bathroom controls and smart water management technologies.

Founded in 1874, Geberit evolved from a regional metalworking business into a global market leader in sanitary technology.

