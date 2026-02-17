Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 396,878 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 317,880 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79,375.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79,375.6 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTNF opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $27.73.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

Fuji Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS: FJTNF) is a Tokyo-based media conglomerate that operates as the holding company for a diverse portfolio of broadcasting and content‐production businesses. Its primary subsidiary, Fuji Television Network, produces and airs a wide range of television programming, including news, sports, dramas and variety shows. The company also maintains radio operations through Nippon Broadcasting System and offers advertising sales and media planning services to domestic and international clients.

In addition to its core broadcasting activities, Fuji Media Holdings develops and distributes content across multiple platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.