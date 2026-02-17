Fuel Network (FUEL) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Fuel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Fuel Network has a total market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fuel Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fuel Network Profile

Fuel Network was first traded on December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,238,631,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,261,072,359 tokens. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. Fuel Network’s official website is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network.

Buying and Selling Fuel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,238,379,396.5854475 with 7,258,553,818.27194136 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.00135191 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $8,290,689.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

