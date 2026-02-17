Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $506.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.25 million.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.10.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 target price on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Electric

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.