Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 172,361,492 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 197,954,310 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,352,802 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 316,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 445,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,896 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,946,000 after acquiring an additional 339,912 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.13%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

