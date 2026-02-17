Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD) Short Interest Up 41.2% in January

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 462,593 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 327,688 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,147 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,147 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Fold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLD opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. Fold has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $72.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Fold alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fold by 650.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,775,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fold during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fold during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fold during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fold in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLD

About Fold

(Get Free Report)

Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.