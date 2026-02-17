Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading 7.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $48.8710. 2,049,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,608,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Fluor had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company’s core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor’s diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

