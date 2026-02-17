Fluor Corporation $FLR Stake Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fluor were worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Fluor Trading Down 0.4%

Fluor stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Fluor Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company’s core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor’s diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.