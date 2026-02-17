FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,299 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 44,548 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,577 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,577 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 38,500.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLTD traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 42,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,163. FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

