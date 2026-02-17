Flare Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Flare has a total market cap of $811.53 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flare has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,949.92 or 0.99822863 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 104,968,836,364 coins and its circulating supply is 84,810,465,804 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 104,968,837,992.766202 with 84,810,465,804.727183 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.00970275 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $3,744,489.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

