First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.88 and last traded at $51.8850, with a volume of 47124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

