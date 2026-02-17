First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.88 and last traded at $51.8850, with a volume of 47124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
