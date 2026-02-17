Financial Review: Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) & OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) and Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OraSure Technologies and Agape ATP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67 Agape ATP 1 0 0 0 1.00

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given OraSure Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Agape ATP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -47.92% -13.61% -11.68% Agape ATP -183.38% -15.10% -14.06%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Agape ATP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agape ATP has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Agape ATP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $185.83 million 1.06 -$19.50 million ($0.80) -3.43 Agape ATP $1.48 million 1.46 -$2.47 million ($14.50) -0.15

Agape ATP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OraSure Technologies. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agape ATP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Agape ATP shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Agape ATP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Agape ATP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About Agape ATP

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. It also provides BEAUNIQUE brand products comprising Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. In addition, the company offers energy masks, including N°1 Med-Hydration, N°2 Med-Whitening, and N°3 Med-Firming, as well as hyaluronic acid serum and mousse facial cleanser under ÉNERGÉTIQUE brand; and soy protein isolate powder, and an antioxidant under Livo5 brand name. Further, it sells health and wellness products; and promotes wellness and wellbeing lifestyle through online editorials, programs, events, and campaigns, as well as provides health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

