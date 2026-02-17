Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Holdings Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $66,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 475,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 986,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 988,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,304 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,980,000 after buying an additional 66,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.