Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.66 and last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 22970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.05.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,018,000 after purchasing an additional 289,161 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after purchasing an additional 329,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,597 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 745,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 643,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,544,000 after buying an additional 592,663 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

