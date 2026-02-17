Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,517,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $56,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,034.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

