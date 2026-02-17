Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 and last traded at GBX 48.75, with a volume of 357475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jurriaan Dekkers sold 4,000 shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182, for a total value of £7,280. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.

