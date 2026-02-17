Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $294.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.23.

Expedia Group stock opened at $205.32 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,281 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Expedia Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,284 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

