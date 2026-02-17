Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXC. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $39.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Get Exelon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. Exelon has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,457,000 after buying an additional 595,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exelon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,101,000 after buying an additional 2,550,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 931,897 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,853,000 after acquiring an additional 595,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.