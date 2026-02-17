Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE ES opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,783,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 47,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 547.1% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

