Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.49 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $8.70 or 0.00012763 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $50.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,134.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.62 or 0.00825742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.40 or 0.00481986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.49 or 0.00426344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00080407 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00024655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,567,400 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

