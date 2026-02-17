ether.fi (ETHFI) One Day Volume Hits $23.42 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, ether.fi has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $354.14 million and $23.42 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ether.fi token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,860.05 or 0.99773944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 744,064,067 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 744,064,067 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 0.47822778 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $24,915,067.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ether.fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

