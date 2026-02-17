Ethena USDe (USDE) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $6.30 billion and $128.54 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 6,304,811,901 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 6,304,816,959.51052953. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99901527 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $91,587,076.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

