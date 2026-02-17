EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQPT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on EQPT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EQPT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQPT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Get EQPT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQPT

EQPT Stock Performance

Trending Headlines about EQPT

EQPT stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. 42,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,219. EQPT has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Here are the key news stories impacting EQPT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $63 price target (roughly +86.6% upside vs. $33.77). Baird Coverage

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $63 price target (roughly +86.6% upside vs. $33.77). Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs started coverage with a “Buy” and a $51 price target (about +51% upside), signaling confidence in EQPT’s growth/margin outlook. Goldman Sachs Coverage

Goldman Sachs started coverage with a “Buy” and a $51 price target (about +51% upside), signaling confidence in EQPT’s growth/margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated a “Buy” with a $43 target (≈+27% upside), adding to the cluster of buy-side endorsements. Truist Coverage

Truist initiated a “Buy” with a $43 target (≈+27% upside), adding to the cluster of buy-side endorsements. Positive Sentiment: Company insider activity: CFO David Marquardt purchased ~4,285 shares (~$105k), which investors often view as alignment with management and a bullish signal. Insider Purchase / Quiver

Company insider activity: CFO David Marquardt purchased ~4,285 shares (~$105k), which investors often view as alignment with management and a bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup set a neutral/“hold” type rating with a $35 target (small upside ~3.6%), offering a more cautious view relative to the buys. Citigroup Coverage

Citigroup set a neutral/“hold” type rating with a $35 target (small upside ~3.6%), offering a more cautious view relative to the buys. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp initiated coverage with a “Sector Weight” rating, a neutral signal that adds coverage but not a bullish catalyst. KeyCorp Coverage

KeyCorp initiated coverage with a “Sector Weight” rating, a neutral signal that adds coverage but not a bullish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed appears to show no meaningful short position (reported zeros and a 0.0 days-to-cover), which is likely not influencing price action. Short Interest / Quiver

EQPT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.