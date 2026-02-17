EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQPT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EQPT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EQPT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get EQPT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EQPT

EQPT Stock Performance

EQPT Company Profile

Shares of EQPT stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. EQPT has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

(Get Free Report)

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.