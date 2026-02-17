Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.66%.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 104,577,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,593,760.85. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avos Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 76,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

