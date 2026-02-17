Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.66%.Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Energy Transfer’s conference call:

Record adjusted EBITDA of nearly $16.0 billion in 2025 (up 3% YoY) was reported while distributable cash flow fell slightly to $8.2 billion, and Q4 DCF was roughly flat versus a year ago.

of nearly $16.0 billion in 2025 (up 3% YoY) was reported while distributable cash flow fell slightly to $8.2 billion, and Q4 DCF was roughly flat versus a year ago. Management set 2026 organic growth capital guidance of $5.0–$5.5 billion (ex-Sun and USA Compression), with roughly two‑thirds directed to natural gas projects and ~25% to NGL/refined products, citing long‑term contracted projects that target mid‑teen returns.

(ex-Sun and USA Compression), with roughly two‑thirds directed to natural gas projects and ~25% to NGL/refined products, citing long‑term contracted projects that target mid‑teen returns. Major pipeline projects were updated — the Desert Southwest was upsized to 48″ (up to 2.3 Bcf/d, ~$5.6 billion cost, in service by Q4 2029) and the Hugh Brinson pipeline is ~75% complete with phase one expected in Q4 2026 and phase two in Q1 2027 (west→east fully contracted, growing backhaul upside).

was upsized to 48″ (up to 2.3 Bcf/d, ~$5.6 billion cost, in service by Q4 2029) and the pipeline is ~75% complete with phase one expected in Q4 2026 and phase two in Q1 2027 (west→east fully contracted, growing backhaul upside). NGL/export momentum is accelerating with record NGL fractionation throughput and LPG exports, first ethylene cargoes from the Nederland Flex Port expansion, and Permian processing (Mustang Draw 1 & 2) coming into service through 2026.

Energy Transfer has suspended development of the Lake Charles LNG project to preserve capital discipline, though it remains open to third‑party development or alternate terminal uses, reducing near‑term LNG upside from ET.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. 8,204,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,109,533. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 104,577,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,593,760.85. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 436.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

