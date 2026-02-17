Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Announces Earnings Results

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 11.33%.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ELTP stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 817,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and markets both branded and generic pharmaceutical products. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company focuses on complex dosage forms—including injectables, sterile formulations and oncology therapies—and seeks to address unmet medical needs through advanced drug delivery technologies. Its product portfolio spans therapeutic areas such as pain management, oncology and cardiovascular care.

Since its founding in 2007, Elite Pharmaceuticals has pursued strategic partnerships and licensing agreements to expand its pipeline and manufacturing capabilities.

