DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.590-7.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.69.

DTE Energy stock opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 810.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,895,000 after buying an additional 742,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,474,000 after acquiring an additional 648,007 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,045,000 after acquiring an additional 338,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,078,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,776,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,615,000 after purchasing an additional 190,937 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

