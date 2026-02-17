DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.590-7.730 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $154.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.17.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Key Stories Impacting DTE Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. State Street Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,078,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,776,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,556,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,625,000 after purchasing an additional 53,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,863,000 after purchasing an additional 58,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,609,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,615,000 after buying an additional 190,937 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.69.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

