DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.590-7.730 EPS.
DTE Energy Stock Performance
DTE Energy stock opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17.
DTE Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.69.
Key DTE Energy News
Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — DTE reported $1.65 EPS vs. $1.53 consensus, with improved net margin and ROE versus last year; raises confidence in near-term earnings execution. Press Release Slide Deck
- Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance nudged up to $7.590–$7.730 EPS versus the Street at about $7.53 — a modest beat that supports the stock re-rating and reduces near‑term forecast risk.
- Positive Sentiment: Large capital program and commercial wins — DTE disclosed more than $4.3B invested in 2025 for grid reliability and cleaner generation and announced a landmark deal to power Oracle’s new data center, signaling durable revenue from large commercial customers. DTE Energy reports 2025 accomplishments, earnings and investments
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic shift into battery storage — media coverage highlights DTE’s increasing allocation to battery/storage projects, which can raise long‑term regulated and contracted earnings growth and support higher capital deployment into renewables integration. Is DTE’s (DTE) Battery Storage Push Quietly Redefining Its Long-Term Capital Allocation Playbook?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation discussion — several previews and analyst pieces are evaluating DTE’s outlook given grid investments and the data center deal; these influence sentiment but don’t yet change fundamentals. Are Wall Street analysts bullish on DTE Energy stock? DTE Energy earnings on deck
- Negative Sentiment: Security/governance risk flagged — reporting on security threats to energy infrastructure raises governance and operational risk considerations that could drive increased compliance costs or investor scrutiny. Security Threats To DTE Energy Sharpen Focus On Governance And Risk
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.
Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.
