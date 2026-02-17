DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.590-7.730 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.69.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

