DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.05% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $26.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,880,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,489,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -562.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,689,391.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,005,000. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: CEO comments highlight growth levers: DraftKings’ CEO discussed using AI to optimize the platform and expanding into prediction markets — initiatives that could boost engagement and long‑term monetization if adoption accelerates. CEO interview

CEO comments highlight growth levers: DraftKings’ CEO discussed using AI to optimize the platform and expanding into prediction markets — initiatives that could boost engagement and long‑term monetization if adoption accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: Stock is trending and drawing attention from retail and research sites, increasing liquidity and short‑term volatility risk without changing fundamentals. Zacks trending article

Stock is trending and drawing attention from retail and research sites, increasing liquidity and short‑term volatility risk without changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported for mid‑February appears anomalous (shows zero shares), so it’s not a reliable signal for current bearish pressure. Investors should treat that item as data noise until corrected.

Short‑interest data reported for mid‑February appears anomalous (shows zero shares), so it’s not a reliable signal for current bearish pressure. Investors should treat that item as data noise until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Multiple sell‑side firms cut price targets today (Citigroup to $32, Truist to $33, Mizuho to $44, Oppenheimer to $35, Needham to $35). While most maintained BUY/Outperform ratings and still show sizeable upside from current levels, the coordinated downgrades of targets reflect softer near‑term expectations and can weigh on sentiment and headline momentum. Benzinga roundup

Multiple sell‑side firms cut price targets today (Citigroup to $32, Truist to $33, Mizuho to $44, Oppenheimer to $35, Needham to $35). While most maintained BUY/Outperform ratings and still show sizeable upside from current levels, the coordinated downgrades of targets reflect softer near‑term expectations and can weigh on sentiment and headline momentum. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental caution: recent coverage (Seeking Alpha) notes Q4 records but slower 2026 guidance and signs of decelerating revenue growth — a reminder that near‑term growth assumptions are being scaled back. Seeking Alpha

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

