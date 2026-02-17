Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.38 and last traded at C$10.37, with a volume of 71997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBM. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Desjardins set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The stock has a market cap of C$917.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.40.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

