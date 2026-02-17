Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.38 and last traded at C$10.37, with a volume of 71997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBM. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Desjardins set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.47.
View Our Latest Research Report on Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.