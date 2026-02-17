Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 956,102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 648,736 shares.The stock last traded at $61.7990 and had previously closed at $55.95.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly kept bullish ratings despite lowering targets: BMO cut its target to $100 (still “outperform”), Wedbush to $88 (“outperform”) and Wells Fargo to $78 (“overweight”), signaling continued conviction in IRON’s longer‑term upside even after the regulatory setback. BMO Target Cut Wedbush Target Cut Wells Fargo Target Cut

Analysts broadly kept bullish ratings despite lowering targets: BMO cut its target to $100 (still “outperform”), Wedbush to $88 (“outperform”) and Wells Fargo to $78 (“overweight”), signaling continued conviction in IRON’s longer‑term upside even after the regulatory setback. Neutral Sentiment: Company will now pursue a traditional U.S. approval pathway after the FDA declined the new fast‑track route — a clear path forward but one that implies a longer review timeline and added data/submission requirements. Reuters: Traditional Path

Company will now pursue a traditional U.S. approval pathway after the FDA declined the new fast‑track route — a clear path forward but one that implies a longer review timeline and added data/submission requirements. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported looks anomalous (shows zero shares), suggesting data noise rather than a meaningful change in short positioning; not likely a primary driver of today’s move. (Source: market short‑interest snapshot)

Short‑interest data reported looks anomalous (shows zero shares), suggesting data noise rather than a meaningful change in short positioning; not likely a primary driver of today’s move. (Source: market short‑interest snapshot) Neutral Sentiment: Coverage note: media pieces highlight conflicting analyst sentiment across health care names including Disc Medicine, which may increase intraday trading volatility as investors parse differing views. Globe & Mail

Coverage note: media pieces highlight conflicting analyst sentiment across health care names including Disc Medicine, which may increase intraday trading volatility as investors parse differing views. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory setback: the FDA’s decision to decline the new fast‑track route is being reported as a delay to approval expectations — a near‑term negative for the stock because it pushes timelines and increases uncertainty around labeling and data requirements. MSN: FDA Delay

Regulatory setback: the FDA’s decision to decline the new fast‑track route is being reported as a delay to approval expectations — a near‑term negative for the stock because it pushes timelines and increases uncertainty around labeling and data requirements. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/strategy risk: follow‑up analysis notes that after receiving a Complete Response Letter (CRL) the near‑term risk now shifts to the company’s APOLLO program and its next regulatory interactions — increasing binary event risk for investors. Seeking Alpha: CRL & APOLLO Risk

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRON. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Disc Medicine from $109.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Disc Medicine news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 13,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $1,194,343.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,536.44. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 40,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $3,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,595.40. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,470 shares of company stock worth $22,425,170. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

