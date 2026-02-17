Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRON. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.24.

In related news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 13,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $1,194,343.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,536.44. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 68,923 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,288,534.52. Following the sale, the director owned 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,049.64. This represents a 82.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,470 shares of company stock worth $22,425,170. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Disc Medicine by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 2.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

